2020/21 GPL: Our focus is to escape relegation - Karela's Umar Bashiru

Karela United midfielder, Umar Bashiru

Karela United midfielder, Umar Bashiru has said that the team shouldn't be considered for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier title as their target is to maintain their status in the league after the season.



The Ayinese-based outfit is currently on the top of the league with eleven points, recording three wins and two draws after matchday five in the ongoing season (W3 D2).



Karela defeated King Faisal by 2-0 in their matchday five game at the Crosby Awuah Memorial (CAM) Park to see them on top of the league.



Despite the team's impressive start to the season, the former Asante Kotoko midfielder said the target is to escape relegation.



Umar Bashiru in a post-match interview after his side posted a 2 nil win over King Faisal. He said: “Our target is not to win the league. Our target is to remain in the league because if you look at what happened in the just ended league, it was terrible."



“So this season we’re trying to improve and to remain in the league,” he added.



Karela United travel away to play Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyabour Park in Bechem on matchday six.

