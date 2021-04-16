2020/21 GPL: Mohammed Polo attributes success of the first round to improved officiating

Sports News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana legend, Mohammed Polo says that if the league continues to be keenly contested and devoid of any manipulation, it will go down in history as one of the best-organized leagues in recent times.



According to Polo, improved officiating led to the success of the first round of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



Asante Kotoko is currently top of the table with 34 points after 19 matches played so far.



"If the league continues to be keenly-contested, devoid of any manipulation by club administrators and match officials in the second round, it will go down in history as one of the best-organized leagues in recent times," he told Daily Graphic.



"Players are now evenly distributed among the participating clubs and considering the quality being exhibited, it is difficult to predict the winner of the current league."



"So far, the points separating the teams at the top are quite close, so the team that will be consistent in winning both home and away matches will be the eventual winner of the league," he explained.



"The competitive nature of the league has made it so interesting and attractive such that, for the first time, foreign players from far and wide are willing to display their football potentials in Ghana."



He added, "Many of the players have been very impressive, but those I mentioned are in a class of their own."



"It is my hope that they would continue to ignite the league with their splendid performances in the second round to sustain the interest in the league."