2020/21 GPL: Midfielder Elvis Opoku named man of the match on Legon Cities debut

Legon Cities midfielder Elvis Opoku was named man of the match as they drew 1-1 with Berekum Chelsea on Saturday.



Opoku was handed his debut as he was named in the starting lineup for Cities at the Accra Sports stadium.



The midfielder who joined Cities from Aduana Stars on the transfer deadline day was a delight to watch against Chelsea.



Chelsea took the lead in 22nd minute through Stephen Amankonah's penalty.



The home side pulled parity in the 34th minute also from the spot through former Chelsea player Jonah Attuquaye.



Opoku is now the first player to named man of the match in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

