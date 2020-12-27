Sports News of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL: Medeama's Rashid Nortey wins MOTM against Kotoko

Rashid Nortey was Man of the Match in the Medeama vs Asante Kotoko clash

Medeama midfielder Rashid Nortey clinched the Man of the Match award in his sides 1-1 draw at home with Asante Kotoko on Sunday in the Week four outstanding fixture.



The midfielder was a delight to watch as he dazzled at the Akoon Park Community Park.



His dexterity was too apparent as he sparkled with his deft touches and well-calibrated passes.



The Mauve and Yellows appear to have lost steam since the start of the season in the absence of clinical goal poacher Prince Opoku Agyemang.



The home side huffed and puffed in the second half in particular as the Porcupine Warriors enjoyed the chunk of possession.



Kwame Poku opened the scoring for the visitors with a well-worked goal, connecting beautifully from an incisive pass from captain Emmanuel Gyamfi on 72 minutes.



The opening game gave the visitors the needed confidence as they dictated from the heart of the park.

