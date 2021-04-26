You are here: HomeSports2021 04 26Article 1242448

Sports News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL: Legon Cities FC striker Hans Kwoffie collects MOTM gong against Dreams FC

Legon Cities FC striker Hans Kwoffie was picked as Man of the Match in their 1-1 draw with Dreams FC on Sunday.

With one minute to the half time whistle, Legon Cities took the lead through a typical Hans Kwofie goal.

Jonah Attuquaye fizzed in a brilliant ball into the box and Kwofie applied a blistering header to hit the back of the twine.

Before that Dreams had threatened with a break from the left.

Baki Mohammed found Dantani Amadu with a cross-field pass but the forward's attempt went off-target.

In the second half, Dantani benefitted from a defensive error but the striker shot off target.

Four minutes, Dreams FC snatched the equalizer through Jalilu Abdulai.

