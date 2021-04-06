2020/21 GPL: Kotoko's outstanding game against Bechem United to be played on Wednesday

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Asante Kotoko will host Bechem in their Ghana Premier League Matchweek 16 outstanding game tomorrow Wednesday, April 7.



The game between the two sides was called off as a result of a heavy downpour that left areas of the pitch in an unplayable condition.



The outstanding game is scheduled to be played at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi which is Asante Kotoko’s adopted home grounds for the second round of the season.



The game is expected to kick off at 3:00 pm.



Match Officials for the match are:



REFEREE: Jacob Aduntera.



ASSISTANTS: Mohammed Tijani & Isaac Asante.



4TH REFEREE: Frederick Samena.



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Moses Abaidoo Mensah.



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Nuhu Adams.