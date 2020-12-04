Sports News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL: King Faisal records first win after beating Inter Allies 1-0

King Faisal 1-0 Inter Allies

Samuel Kusi scored late in the game to help King Faisal record their first win of the season against Inter Allies in this matchday four fixture at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.



The first chance of the game came in the 20th minute as Fard Ibrahim sent a through pass to Emmanuel Adjetey but the King Faisal goalkeeper stopped his effort.



Inter Allies made calls for a penalty in the 25th minute after Collins Kudjoe was brought down in the box by his marker but the referee whistled for play on.



King Faisal goalkeeper Rashid Seidu came up with a great save in the 35th minute as he denied Inter Allies from breaking the deadlock from Frimpong Boateng's effort.



The striker after a beautiful one-two with Frimpong saw his chip saved by Rashid.



Inter Allies dominated possession in the second half but failed to score with the chances created.



Samuel Kusi scored the only goal of the game in the 86th minute to break the deadlock for the home side.



Inter Allies were denied a late equalizer by the King Faisal goalkeeper in injury time.

