2020/21 GPL: Karela United forward Diawisie Taylor targets 30 goals

Karela United striker, Diawusie Taylor

Karela United striker, Diawisie Taylor has set his sights on scoring thirty goals at the end of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season in order to win the top scorer award.



Taylor, who has already scored 2 goals after three matches into the season is confident of achieving his target.



According to him, he wants to become the first player in history to win the goal king with the highest number of goals.



“I have targeted 30 goals. I think 30 plus would win me the goal king. I believe in myself and I know I can do it. I just have to keep my form and train hard, and also pray to God” he told TV3 GPL Express.



“It is the target of every player to win the goal king. So I have concentrated on my training while the coaches talk to me a lot about how to win the top scorer prize.”



“I know other strikers in the league would want the goal king. I learn from them to improve on the things that I don't have but they do. So I am praying hard because I have won the goal king before in the Normalization Committee Special Competition.”



“Therefore, I think I can do it by praying and having the backing of the board, management, and fans. I think I will win the goal king,” he concluded.



Karela United will travel to Accra and take on Accra Hearts of Oak on matchday four of the GPL on Friday, December 4, 2020.

