2020/21 GPL: Inter Allies midfielder Richmond Lamptey wins MOTM in Hearts defeat

Sports News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Richmond Lamptey of Inter Allies was named Man of the Match despite his side's 1-0 defeat to Hearts of Oak on Sunday.



The midfielder was adjudged to have outshone every player on the field at the Accra Sports Stadium in the late kick-off.



Allies were undone by captain Paul Abagna's 26th-minute own goal condemned the 'Eleven Is To One' to another crushing defeat.



Hearts of Oak made a promising start after Emmanuel Nettey- facing his former club-delivered a powerful shot from distance was parried back into play by goalkeeper Rashid Seidu but it was eventually cleared out for a corner throw-in.



After ten minutes Allies threatened with a promising move after Samuel Armah brought a lobbed free-kick down with his chest inside the box, spun and shot at goal but he dragged his effort wide.



After 19 minutes, there was a huge scare for hearts after Mohammed Alhassan attempted clearance of a cross from the left went straight into the side net.



Striker Richard Arthur took an audacious attempt to find the back of the net in the 22nd when he unleashed a thunderbolt from distance but it was a skied effort.