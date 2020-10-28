Sports News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

2020/21 GPL: Inter Allies coach Tony Lokko targets top six finish

Inter Allies head coach, Tony Lokko

Assistant coach of Inter Allies FC, Tony Lokko has set his sights on finishing in a better position or possibly reach the top six at the end of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The domestic top-flight league is set to return after several months of inactive football and according to the trainer, their aim is to finish in a better position.



“I cannot say there is a target but we are hoping to make sure we place ourselves in a better position on the league log. If we are able to finish in the top four too that’s fine but the first option is to make sure that we are placed well, it could be in the top four or six,” he told Bryt FM.



Inter Allies will kick start their campaign in a home game against Dreams Football Club.



The Ghana Premier League commences on November 13 with intriguing fixtures.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.