Sports News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

2020/21 GPL: Hearts of Oak v Karela United - matchday 4 preview

Accra Hearts of Oak SC squad celebrate a goal

Accra Hearts of Oak will be searching for their first win of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season as they welcome league leaders Karela United to the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians begun their league campaign with a 2-2 draw against Ashanti Gold and later recorded a 1-0 defeat against Inter Allies. They are currently 17th on the league table.



Karela has been in superb form so far this season. The Ayinase based side has only drawn once in their last three games (2W 1D). They are currently first on the table with seven points.



Karela has won one of their last two matches against Accra Hearts of Oak. In their other clash, it ended in a 0-0 draw in the 2019/2020 season that was truncated by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Prediction: Accra Hearts of Oak 1-1 Karela United.

