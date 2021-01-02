Sports News of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL: Hearts of Oak trash Bechem United 6-1

It was Bechem United's heaviest defeat in the ongoing season.

Accra Hearts of Oak has ended Bechem United's unbeaten run in a grand style at the Accra Sports Stadium as the away side endured a 6-1 humiliating defeat on matchday seven.



It was Bechem United's heaviest defeat in the ongoing season.



The away side appealed for a penalty in the 10th minute as Hafiz Konkoni was brought down in the box but the referee ignored the calls for play to continue.



Hearts midfielder Umar Manaf was booked in the 21st minute following a poor challenge on a Bechem United player.



The Phobians continued to press for the first goal but Daniel Afriyie missed a glorious opportunity in the 32nd minute to break the deadlock as he failed to put the ball at the back of the net.



Emmanuel Asante was sent off in the 38th minute of the first half as Bechem United had to finish the game with 10-men.



Hearts of Oak broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute through Abdul Manaf Umar in the second half.



Substitute Victor Aidoo climbed off the bench to increase the lead for the Phobians in the 60th minute with his brilliant dummy and deft finish.



The former Samatex forward got his brace in the 73rd minute and it 3-0 for Accra Hearts of Oak.



Hearts of Oak were awarded in the 84th minute as Daniel Afriyie was brought down by the Bechem United goalkeeper in the box.



Frederick Ansah Botchway was up to the task and scored from the spot to give Hearts a 4-0 lead.



Prince Adu Kwabena pulled one back for Bechem United with a nice chip as the Hearts defense went to sleep.



Hearts of Oak continued with the onslaught as Abdul Lawali made it 5-1 for the Phobians against Bechem United with few minutes to end proceedings.



Benjamin Afutu Kotey made it six for the Phobians with a few minutes to end the game.



Hearts of Oak have recorded the biggest scoreline in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.