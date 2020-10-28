Sports News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

2020/21 GPL: 'Hearts of Oak has a 99.9% chance of winning the league'– Richard Attah

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah has claimed that the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season will be theirs to lose.



The Phobians have failed to win a major silverware since 2009 and according to Attah, they will win the league in the upcoming season to end the trophy drought.



The domestic top-flight league is set to return on November 13 after several months of inactive football.



He insisted that the Rainbow boys are the clear favorites for the Ghana Premier League trophy next season.



“To me, we have a 99.9% chance of winning the league. We will win it with ease because we have a squad that can make it happen.”



“Our coach, the 28 players available and management are all ready for the upcoming season. Growing up I was following Sammy Adjei at Hearts. I want to win the GPL title and qualify the club to the Champions League as he did,” he said.



Accra Hearts of Oak will commence their campaign with an away game against defending Champions Aduana Stars in Dormaa.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.