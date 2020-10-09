Sports News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

2020/21 GPL: Hearts, Aduana Stars clash in opener as Kotoko host Eleven Wonders

Hearts of Oak team

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will be engaged in some crucial encounters on matchday one of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) which commences on November 13, 2020.



The Ghana FA released the full fixtures for the season on Thursday.



Hearts of Oak begin their campaign away at Dormaa against Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park whilst Asante Kotoko host Eleven Wonders at home.



Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak will go for the top liner of the week in this match day one fixture.



The Porcupine Warriors have adopted the Accra Sports Stadium as their home venue for the new season due to the renovation works ongoing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Thus Asante Kotoko will welcome Eleven Wonders to the Accra Sports Stadium in their opening fixture.



In a statement from the FA after releasing the fixtures the upcoming season is expected to run through till the weekend of July 16-18, 2021.



Ashantigold SC, Asante Kotoko SC, Medeama SC will all begin the new season at home whereas Hearts of Oak, Karela FC and Dreams FC will be on the road on Matchday 1 of the season.



Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs FC will welcome neighbors Elmina Sharks with the game between Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak promising to be the “Match of the Week”.



Below is Matchday one fixtures



Inter Allies vs Dreams



Asante Kotoko vs Eleven Wonders



WAFA vs King Faisal



AshGold vs Karela United



Legon Cities vs Berekum Chelsea



Medeama vs Great Olympics



Ebusua Dwarfs vs Elmina Sharks



Liberty vs Bechem



Aduana Stars vs Hearts

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.