Sports News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: My News GH

2020/21 GPL: Hafiz Wontah named MoTM in Bechem United win against Eleven Wonders

Bechem United striker Hafiz Wontah Konkoni

Bechem United striker Hafiz Wontah Konkoni emerged man of the match when they saw off Eleven Wonders FC in the Ghana Premier League on Friday.



The Hunters recorded their first win in 2021 after coming from behind to beat Wonders 3-1 at the Fosu Gyeabour park.



Konkoni was a torn in the flesh of the Wonders defence as he netted one of the goals to help Bechem secure all three points.



Wonders opened the scoring in the 17th minute through Samuel Boakye who connected a pass from Ollenu Ashittey.



Bechem drew level in the 75th minute after Emmanuel Owusu Boakye scored from the spot.



Wontah gave the Hunters ahead with a fine finish seven minutes from time before Listowel Amankona put the icing on the cake on the stroke of full-time.



Bechem move to the summit with the victory.



