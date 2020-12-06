Sports News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

2020/21 GPL: Great Olympics vs Ebusua Dwarfs tie postponed

The Ghana Football Association has announced that the matchday 4 fixture game between Accra Great Olympics and Ebusua Dwarfs has been rescheduled.



This comes after the 2nd leg preliminary round game against Asante Kotoko and FC Nouadhibou which was scheduled to come on Saturday, December 5 was called off due to Coronavirus-related issues.



A statement by the Confederations of African Football [Caf] says the match has to be staged on Sunday, December, 6.



However, the Ghana Premier League game which was supposed to come on at the venue has been rescheduled.



Below is the full statement by the Ghana Football Association:



The Ghana Football Association (GFA), wishes to announce that the Match Day Four fixture between Accra Great Olympics and Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs has been postponed indefinitely.



The game, originally slated for the Accra sports stadium on Sunday, December 6, 2020, has been called off.



This is due to the rescheduling of the CAF Champions League game between Asante Kotoko and FC Nouadhibou.



A new date would be communicated in due course. All stakeholders are to take note and act accordingly.

