Source: ghanafa.org

2020/21 GPL: GFA announce officials for Matchday 10

GFA has announced referees for this weekend's GPL games

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced match officials for Matchday 10 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The top-flight league continues this weekend with mouthwatering clashes from the various match venues.



The FA has released names of match officials for Week 10 which is set to begin on Friday, January 22 as Legon Cities host Ashantigold at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Below are Match officials for Day 10 of the GPL



DATE: Friday, January 22, 2021 (6:00pm)



MATCH: Legon Cities vs Ashantigold (STARTIMES LIVE)



VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium



REFEREE: Awurisa Andrews



ASSISTANTS: Peter Dawsa & Mumuni Fuseini



4TH REFEREE: Akudzi Martins



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Nana Opare Akufo



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Desmond Amenu







DATE: Saturday, January 23, 2021 (3:00pm)



MATCH: Berekum Chelsea vs Hearts of Oak (STARTIMES LIVE)



VENUE: Golden City, Berekum



REFEREE: Alfa Ba-Adey



ASSISTANTS:Tijani Mohammed &Isaac Asante



4TH REFEREE: Maale Imgerde



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Andrews Derry



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Precious Semevoh







DATE: DATE: Saturday, January 23, 2021 (3:00pm)



MATCH: Great Olympics vs Karela Utd



VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium



REFEREE: Emmanuel Otoo



ASSISTANTS: Freeman Anwulo & Alhassan Abdulai



4TH REFEREE Selorm Yaw Bless



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Charles Darkwah



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Raymond Ackumey



GFA CAMERAMAN: Bernard Agbodza







DATE: Sunday, January 24, 2021 (3:00pm)



MATCH: Dreams FC vs Liberty Professionals



VENUE: Theatre of Dreams,Dawu



REFEREE:Eso Doh Morrison



ASSISTANTS: Papala Patrick & Balanguena Stephen



4TH REFEREE: Abdulai Ibrahim



MATCH COMMISSIONER: James Adjei



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Richard Achore



GFA CAMERAMAN Emmanuel Lartey







DATE: Sunday, January 24, 2021 (3:00pm)



MATCH: Medeama SC vs Inter Allies



VENUE: Tarkwa



REFEREE: Mahama Ewuntoma



ASSISTANTS: Paul Atimaka & Sulemana



4TH REFEREE: Phillip Atta Forson



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Gidiglo Williams



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Richard Nkrumah



GFA CAMERAMAN: Paul Egbenya







DATE: Sunday, January 24,2021 (3:00pm)



MATCH: Mysterious Dwarfs vs WAFA



VENUE: Cape Coast Stadium



REFEREE: Abdul Latif Qadir



ASSISTANTS: Pascal Mawusi & Richard Appiah



4TH REFEREE: Frederick Sadiena



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Adjiri Barnor



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Lukeman Ayinde



GFA CAMERAMAN: Herbert Semavoh







DATE: Sunday, January 24, 2021 (3:00pm)



MATCH: Elmina Sharks vs Bechem Utd



VENUE: Nduom Stadium, Elmina



REFEREE: Bashiru Dauda



ASSISTANTS:Dakura Soglo & Prosper Avinou



4TH REFEREE: Wiseman Ghansah



MATCH COMMISSIONER: E.K Asante



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Jonathan Nelson Ackon



GFA CAMERAMAN: Gabriel Bentum







DATE: Sunday, January 24, 2021 (3:00pm)



MATCH: Eleven Wonders vs King Faisal (STARTIMES LIVE)



VENUE: Nana Ameyaw park, Techiman



REFEREE: Charles Bulu



ASSISTANTS: Jasper Adenyo & Ngindieye Thomas



4TH REFEREE: Clement Kwame N



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Nana Boamah Darko



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Obed Anane Frimpong







DATE: Sunday, January 24, 2021 (6:00pm)



MATCH: Asante Kotoko vs Aduana Stars (STARTIMES LIVE)



VENUE: ACCRA Sports Stadium



REFEREE: Tampuri Emmanuel



ASSISTANTS: Emmanuel Allou T & Frederick Danful



4TH REFEREE: Aduntera Jacob



MATCH COMMISSIONER: James Mornah



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Desmond Amenu

