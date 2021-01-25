Soccer News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL: Eleven Wonders defender Rashid Mohammed named MVP in win over King Faisal Babes

Eleven Wonders defender Rashid Mohammed

Eleven Wonders FC defender Rashid Mohammed was adjudged man of the match when they beat King Faisal Babes 1-0 at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Sunday.



Wonders required a very late goal to record their 3rd victory of the season.



Super substitute Prince Okraku scored in the additional minutes of the match to ensure Wonders claim all maximum points.



Mohammed was rock-solid in defence as he and the other defenders kept the Faisal attacking threats at bay.



Wonders have won back-to-back games at home for the very time this campaign.



The vital victory has moved the Techiman based club to the 12th position on the league standings with 13 points after 10 matches.