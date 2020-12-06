2020/21 GPL: Eleven Wonders' Rashid Mohammed wins MOTM against WAFA SC

Sports News of Sunday, 6 December 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Techiman Eleven Wonders centre back, Rashid Mohammed was adjudged as the Man of the Match in their 1-0 home defeat to WAFA SC on Saturday, December, 5 in the ongoing 2020/20221 Ghana Premier League season.
It was the first defeat for the Techiman-based side and also they're first at the Nana Ameyaw Park in the ongoing Premier League season.
The Academy boys won the match courtesy a 33rd-minute goal by winger Augustine Boakye.
Wonders head coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu brought on Ashitey Ollenu and Prince Okraku in the second half but they could not equalizer as they bowed ti a lone gal defeat.
