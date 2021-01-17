Soccer News of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL: Ebusua Dwarfs captain Dennis Nkrumah Korsah wins in vital comeback win against Liberty Professionals

Ebusua Dwarfs skipper Dennis Nkrumah Korsah emerged man of the match in their win over Liberty Professionals on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League.



The Abontoa Boys came from a goal down to record their second away victory of the campaign.



Abraham Wayo scored from the spot to put Liberty in front in the 16th minute.



Michael Ohene Agyei Asamoah levelled for the visitors seven minutes from recess heading in a free-kick from Simon Martey.



With seven minutes from the final whistle, Sumaila Moro pounced on a mistake by the Liberty defence to get the match winner for the Crabs.



Korsah was so instrumental at the back for Dwarfs ensuring stability and resilience which handed them all maximum points of the game.