Sports News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL: Ebusua Dwarfs' George Asamoah wins MVP award in home win against King Faisal

Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder, George Asamoah

Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder George Asamoah emerged as the man of the match as they pipped King Faisal Babes in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.



The Idekay Idepandey team recorded a 1-0 vital win over King Faisal at the Cape Coast Stadium in a matchday 16 fixture.



Asamoah was instrumental for Dwarfs with his silky runs, dribbles, incisive passes, and shots.



The hosts clinched all points of the encounter in the 66th minute after King Faisal skipper Fuseini Mutawakilu put the ball into his own net.



Dwarfs have moved up two places on the league standings from the 12th position to 10th place with the essential victory on Wednesday.