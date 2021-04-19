2020/21 GPL: Dreams FC vs Karela United game rained off

Sports News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

The Ghana Premier League matchday 20 fixture between Dreams FC and Karela United has been postponed due to a heavy downpour in Dawu.



The unfavourable weather conditions affected the Theatre of Dreams stadium which ended up being flooded and hence the referee had to call off the game at the start of the second half.



The game is scheduled to be continued tomorrow at 10:00 am.



The remaining 40 minutes of the second half will be played at a 0–0 scoreline.