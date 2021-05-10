2020/21 GPL: David Abagna grabs MOTM award in Ashgold's draw with Eleven Wonders

Sports News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

AshantiGold SC midfielder David Abagna Sandan was named man of the match when they drew 1-1 with Eleven Wonders FC on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.



Wonders scored in the dying embers of the match to earn the vital point in the matchday 23 fixture.



Abagna scored his 8th goal of the season to open the scoring for AshantiGold in the 39th minute after being played through by Seth Osei.



He tried getting the second goal of the game with two attempts on goal which forced goalkeeper Michael Abu to produce top saves.



Wonders scored at the death to pull parity through substitute Abdul Ganiu Abass after the AshantiGold defenders were caught ball watching.



Abagna has scored in three consecutive games. He scored against Bechem United, Elmina Sharks and now Wonders.



