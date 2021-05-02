2020/21 GPL: Asante Kotoko's Emmanuel Gyamfi wins MoTM in win against Legon Cities

Sports News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko captain Emmanuel Gyamfi was adjudged Man of the Match in his side's 1-0 win over Legon Cities on matchday 22 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Augustine Okrah scored the only goal of the game in the first half to secure the win for the Porcupine Warriors as they did the double over The Royals this season.



Emmanuel Gyamfi was a work alcoholic in the game for his side with his speedy runs to the attack and dropping back to help in defensive duties.



"I know this has been one of my best games this season and I know I will keep doing better", Emmanuel Gyamfi said after receiving the man of the match award.



Kotoko will occupy the top spot after the win 38 points.