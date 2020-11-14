Sports News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL: Asante Kotoko names squad for Eleven Wonders clash

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko head coach Maxwell Konadu has named his squad to face Eleven Wonders in their season opener at the Accra Sports stadium.



New recruit Sulley Muniru is included in the squad despite starting training with the team some few days ago.



The Porcupine Warriors traveled to the capital with a 19-man squad for the game.



Maxwell Konadu named two goalkeepers, six defenders, eight midfielders, and three strikers for his team for the season opener.



Other new signings like Patrick Asmah, Yussif Mubarik, Evans Adomako amongst others all made the list.



The full squad:



Goalkeepers: Felix Annan and Kwame Baah.



Defenders: Samuel Frimpong, Imoro Ibrahim, Habib Mohamed, Patrick Ashmah, Yusuf Mubarik, and Ismael Abdul Ganiu.



Midfielders: Abdul Latif Anabila, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Kwame Adom Frimpong, Augustine Okrah, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Godfred Asiamah, Muniru Sulley, and Emmanuel Sarkodie.



Strikers: Evans Adomako, Osman Ibrahim and Kwame Opoku.

