Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL: Aduana Stars set to petition GFA over postponement of Hearts of Oak opener

Aduana Stars FC

Communications Director of Aduana Stars, Evans Oppong has confirmed that his club will petition the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for compensation after the late decision to call off their Premier League opener against Accra Hearts of Oak.



The Fire Boys were in the final stage of preparations for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League opening fixture against Hearts of Oak before the FA informed the two clubs that the game has been postponed due to medical reasons.



The decision to postpone the game was taken following reports that Coronavirus has hit the camp of the Phobians.



Players and technical team members of Hearts of Oak have been directed to undergo further Covid-19 tests to ascertain their status before being cleared to begin their campaign.



However, Aduana Stars believe that the decision has caused them a huge financial loss and therefore will demand compensation from the organizers of the league.



“We will petition the FA on the expenses we’ve incurred on this match. We’ve camped our boys for five days for this match and they’ve been in camp till today (Friday). The boys have been in camp since Monday till today for our preparations; our field preparations and other unforeseen expenses we’ve incurred about this match have been easy,” Oppong said on Ghanasportspage.com.



Oppong continued: “We sent one of our management members to Kumasi, went to two TV stations and radio stations to promote the match.”



“We’ve also made jingles for all the radio stations to promote the match, so we’ve spent a lot on this match. So the expenses we’ve incurred on this game we will petition the FA and seek compensation. It is the FA that organizes the League so we will send the petition to the FA so that whoever has to pay the money to us does it,” he stressed.



“The rumour came out first and the FA should have investigated the stories you (ghanasportspage.com) published so that we can know the truth, but the FA failed to take that step, maybe if they’d followed it we wouldn’t have gone camping, so in this case, we will blame the FA for not acting very swiftly when the rumour came out. Hearts of Oak also didn’t help the situation because you know your situation so when the issue came you should be bold enough to let Ghanaians see that this is the situation. So for us, it is the FA that organizes the league so we will send our petition to them, outlining our expenses so that they pay us,” he deduced.

