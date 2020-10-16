Sports News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL: Aduana Stars forward Yahaya Mohammed eyes goal king award

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars, forward Yahaya Mohammed has set his eyes on winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title and the goal king award.



The veteran striker was in contention for the goal king award last season before the league was cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak.



His impeccable goal scoring rate in the cancelled league saw him earn a call-up to the Black Stars for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers which was also postponed due to the COVID-19.



The former Asante Kotoko forward is determined to replicate that form when the new season kicks off next month.



“My target in 2019/20 was to win the goal king and get a foreign contract as well as a Black Stars call-up. Since I came to Aduana Stars I had lost the golden boot twice so the target still remains the same, win the goal king, a Black Stars call up and a foreign contract”, he told Happy FM.



The former Asante Kotoko forward scored 11 goals in the last campaign which was cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.