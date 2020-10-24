Sports News of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: goal.com

2020/21 EPL: Africans to watch this weekend

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Salah & Mane:



Having replaced the pair at the hour mark in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp could start Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane when the Reds host Sheffield United at Anfield on Saturday night.



The Senegal star looked to be injured after coming off in midweek — with Klopp confirming he had a dead leg — but that decision to withdraw him was only precautionary, and the African Footballer of the Year ought to play in some capacity vs the Blades.



Liverpool has gone two games without a win in the Premier League, so home comforts mean that run shouldn’t extend to three matches.







Mendy & Ziyech:



Edouard Mendy has kept two clean sheets in three appearances in all competitions since making his Chelsea debut and Frank Lampard’s admission that the Senegal goalkeeper is the team’s first-choice was beyond reassuring.



The former Rennes shot-stopper could face his most daunting game since moving to west London when the Blues travel to Manchester United, who are on a high following Tuesday night’s 2-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain.







Hakim Ziyech, on the other hand, may have to make do with a substitute appearance as he continues to be eased back into the side after returning from injury. He should play in some capacity, notwithstanding.



Given Chelsea lost the corresponding fixture last term 4-0, Lampard will want his troops to show how much they’ve grown when the sides face off on tea-time on Saturday.



Mahrez vs Masuaku & Benrahma:







While Riyad Mahrez wasn’t at his brightest in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Porto on Wednesday, the Algerian should play in the Citizens’ trip to in-form West Ham United.



The Hammers, on the back of a rip-roaring 3-3 draw at Tottenham Hotspur last time out, which saw them extend their unbeaten run to three games, would relish going up against Pep Guardiola’s men.



Arthur Masuaku wasn’t at his best in that encounter in North London but he ought to retain his place at left wing-back vs the Manchester outfit.



A Premier League debut for Said Benrahma may be in the offing following the North African’s switch to West Ham last week.



David Moyes may well go with the side that fought valiantly at Spurs, with the 25-year-old having to make do with a place on the bench on Saturday lunchtime.



Aubameyang & Partey:







Last week’s blank in Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat by Manchester City was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s fourth league game without scoring.



The frontman's dry spell has been further amplified by the fact the Gabon striker has barely been in the box as often as before or taken enough shots in recent games — he’s attempted just three efforts in that run.



With fragile Leicester City visiting the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, Auba would want to inflict the Foxes’ third defeat on the spin, thus preventing his most notable goalless run in an Arsenal shirt.



As for Thomas Partey, having made his Prem bow against City last time out, he’s expected to feature against Brendan Rodgers’ team, be it from the bench or in a starting role.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.