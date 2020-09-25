Sports News of Friday, 25 September 2020

2020/21 Division One League to start in December

The 2020/21 Division One League will start in December, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) hace announced.



The announcement was made on Thursday, four days after the ban on football was lifted.



The second-tier competition will kick off on December 3, 2020.



The clubs have up to midnight (23:59 GMT) of November 5, 2020 to submit the final list of their players and officials for the new season.



Clubs will need to fulfil all Club Licensing Regulation requirements. The Club Licensing Board has the responsibility of vetting the license application of the clubs to ensure compliance with legal, administrative, finance, technical, medical and security requirement of the GFA Club Licensing Regulation before issuing licenses to clubs. This should be submitted on or before October 5, 2020.



On October 6, 2020, the Club Licensing Board is expected to begin inspection of venues and secretariat of clubs in the Division One and League. This will help affirm the decision to approve various centers submitted by the Clubs if they meet the criteria.

