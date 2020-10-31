2020/2021 Ghana Premier League transfers completed so far

Sports News of Saturday, 31 October 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
The Ghana Premier League transfer deadline day is upon us, with clubs looking to wrap up last-minute deals before the window slams shut at midnight.
The window has been open since August. Some clubs have reportedly completed their deals are confident heading into the new season next month.
Kotoko have been busiest with as many as 10 new additions to their team thus far. Their arch-rivals, Hearts of Oak have brought in eight players.
Below is the completed transfers by the clubs.
Aduana Stars
Zakaria Alhassan, Prince Acquah, Derrick Boateng
Asante Kotoko
Razak Abalora, Andrews Kwadwo Appau, Patrick Asmah, Fabio Gama, Mubarik Yusif, Abdul Latif Anabila, Evans Adomako Wiredu, Kwame Opoku, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Emmanuel Sarkodie
Ashantigold SC
Yaw Annor, Kwame Moses, Stephen Bentil, Micheal Ennu, Hans Kwofie, Nathaniel Asamoah Dacosta Boadu, Matthew Agama, Empem Dacosta and Mohamed Bailou
Bechem United
Alhassan Traoré, Benedict Osei, Listowel Amankona, Francis Twene, Sagacious Opoku, Bright Adjei, Boubacar Doumbia, Moussa Traoré, Stephen Owusu Kaakyire
Berekum Chelsea
James Wiafe Iniesta, Alfred Okai Quaye
Dreams FC
Joseph Esso, Abel Manomey, Agyenim Boateng, Philemon McCarthy, Ali Huzaif
Eleven Wonders
Ollenu Ashitey, Jonah Aryetey, Nana Yaw, Perry Addison Rockson, Douglas Nkrumah, Tetteh Nortey
Elmina Sharks
Anthony Quayson, Daniel Nii Adjei
Great Olympics
Ebenezer Sekyere, Charles Danso Otu, Mannan Mudasiru, Michael Otoo
Hearts Of Oak
Eric Dizan, Ademola Kuti, Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali, Nuru Sulley, Abednego Tetteh, Patrick Razak, Victor Kwaku Aidoo, Isaac Mensah
Inter Allies
Ali Isah, Michael Kporvi, Emmanuel Adjetey
Karela United
Richard Baidoo, Prosper Arvo, Umar Bashiru, Obed Kofi Sam, Yaw Ansah Fufro, Augustine Randolph, Godfred Adotey
King Faisal
Prince Papa Arkoh, Misbawu Adam Okoronko, Yakubu Wadudu, Saddick Adams, Pius Baffour, Kwadwo Frimpong, Sulley Mohammed, Razak Oga Gariba, Mutawakilu Fuseini, Michael Amoah
Legon Cities
Baba Mahama, Jonah Attuaquaye, Ali Braimah Foster, Nicholas Gyan, Micheal Ampadu
Liberty Professionals
Maxwell Kavar, Osman Adams, Emmanuel Paga, Daniel Amissah, Seedorf Asante Afful, Maxwell Ansah, Ben Nash Quansah, Razak Boame
Medeama
Kwadwo Asamoah, Patrick Yeboah, Frank Boateng, Musah Baba Abdulai, Abdul Basit Adam, Abass Mohammed
