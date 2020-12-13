Sports News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

2020/2021 Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak beat Dreams FC 3-0

This is Hearts of Oak's first league win of the season

Youngster Michelle Sarpong starred with a brace on Sunday evening to inspire his Hearts of Oak side to a 3-0 win over Dreams FC in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Prior to today’s encounter against the Still Believe lads, the Phobians had played three matches in the ongoing season without recording a win.



Determined to turn things around, the capital-based club set up strong with coach Kosta Papic naming an attacking side to do battle for the team.



After a good showing in the first half, Hearts of Oak managed to go into the break with a deserved lead courtesy of an equalizer from striker Kwadwo Obeng Jnr.



In the second half, the forward continued with his dazzling displays and made a massive contribution to the team.



Just three minutes after recess, Michelle Sarpong scored with a fine effort to double the lead for the Phobians.



The attacker will later in the dying minutes of the match score again to complete a brace while sealing a big 3-0 win for Hearts of Oak against Dreams FC.



The win means that the team has climbed to 6th on the standings of the Ghana Premier League table with five points.





