Sports News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

2020/2021 GPL match week 10 preview: Asante Kotoko vs Aduana Stars

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars face off in a fierce battle for supremacy at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday for this Ghana Premier League Match Week 10 fixture.



Asante Kotoko enters the game on the back of an impressive run that has seen them win three and draw two of their last five matches.



The Porcupine Warriors have turned a corner after a slow start to the season; which led to the dismissal of former coach Maxwell Konadu.



In his absence, Johnson Smith who was named interim boss has done a remarkable job, transforming the side into serious title contenders overnight.



A win against Aduana Stars could install them as league leaders depending on how other results go.



Coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has often complained about a lack of investment into the playing body but will draw special motivation ahead of this game as he faces his former side.



The game also offers the opportunity for Yahaya Mohammed and Prince Acquah to play against their former club.



Mohammed and Acquah have been top for Aduana and their contribution will be key in churning out a display that fetches a positive result.



The match kicks off at 6:00 pm GMT and will be live on TV via the Startimes Adela Channel 247.