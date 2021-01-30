Sports News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/2021 GPL: We are going to beat our noisy neighbours - Hearts PRO

Hearts will take on Olympics today

Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo says his side will prevail in the battle against regional rivals Great Olympics on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The two teams battle it out for the bragging rights in this matchday 11 fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The build-up to the game has been intense from both sides and the Hearts PRO has indicated a repeat of the 4-0 win in the truncated league for the 2019/20 season will happen today.



Speaking in an interview on preparations ahead of the big game he said, “it’s hard work and we are really prepared for this match. Our players know their responsibilities or roles they will play."



“We are approaching every game with all the seriousness it deserves. We are not going to underrate any team and we also don’t want to be surprised by an opponent”.



“We believe the work has to be done on the pitch and not the too much talk in the media. Last time we beat them 4-0 and they should expect nothing short of that. we will churn out good football on the day”.



Opare Addo indicated that Daniel Afriyie Barnie has joined the team from the Black Satellites camp and he is available for selection.



Only one point separates the two sides on the league table.