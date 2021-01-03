Sports News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

2020/2021 GPL Preview: AshantiGold SC vs Berekum Chelsea- Wounded Miners out for blood against Chelsea

Ashantigold S.C

Ashanti Gold SC will face Berekum Chelsea in a Ghana Premier League Matchday 7 encounter today, January 3, 2021



The match will kick off at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium at 3 pm.



The Miners will be aiming to bounce back after tasting their first defeat of the season at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour park last week.



The Obuasi-based giants succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bechem United.



Before that, the free-scoring Miners put four past Elmina Sharks and scored five against King Faisal before drawing 1-1 with Techiman Eleven Wonders at home.



They drew against Accra Hearts of Oak (2-2) and Techiman Eleven Wonders (1-1) away.



Berekum Chelsea on the other hand is coming into the match at the back of their 1-1 draw with Aduana Stars at the Golden City Park on Matchday 6.



The visitors who currently lie 14th on the league standings will be hoping to pick their second win of the season.



The Bibires have amassed only six points from their opening six games and will be keen to improve their form.



Match Officials:



REF: Mubarik Musah



Assistants: Gilbert Adom Mensah & Eric Ndebugri



4TH REF: Eric Sefa Antwi



MC: Paul Ayamba



Venue media officer: Nuhu Adams

