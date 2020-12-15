Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

2020/2021 GPL: Kotoko striker Ibrahim Osman set to miss Great Olympics clash

Asante Kotoko striker Ibrahim Osman

Asante Kotoko striker, Ibrahim Osman is set to miss his side's game against Accra Great Olympics on Wednesday, December, 16 due to injury.



The 21-year-old sustained an injury in last Friday's game against Legon Cities.



Osman failed to pass a late fitness test to be part of the Asante Kotoko squad for their match-week three outstanding fixture.



He has been one of the consistent performers of Coach Maxwell Konadu's side in the ongoing season.



Osman is Kotoko's leading goalscorer with two goals in the domestic campaign so far.



He returned to the Kumasi-based side after a successful loan spell at King Faisal where he scored 8 goals in his 14 appearances last term.



The highly-rated youngster joined the Reds from Kumasi-based Division-One side, Asokwa Deportivo in May 2018 but had been loaned out to Liberty Professionals and King Faisal since his arrival.

