Sports News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/2021 GPL: Karela United forward Diawise Taylor named Player of the Month for January

The 21-year-old bagged one Man of the Match award in the month

Karela United goal-poacher Diawise Taylor has been named Player of the Month after an impressive run in January.



The Premier League’s top scorer netted five of his nine goals in the month to win the award in January, beating of competition from ex-WAFA forward Daniel Lomotey, James Bissue of Elmina Sharks and Maxwell Abbey of Great Olympics.



Taylor scored in Karela’s 3-1 win against Elmina Sharks, and was also on target in the 3-1 defeat to Eleven Wonders, before bagging a brace in against Berekum Chelsea.



He rounded off the month with another goal against Medeama SC. He also had one assist in the month of January.



The 21-year-old bagged one Man of the Match award in the month.



Taylor has been unstoppable in the current campaign helping the Anyinase outfit to the top three of the league.



His performances has earned him a Black Stars call up ahead of the AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé next month.