Sports News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

2020/2021 GPL: Asante Kotoko defeat Ebusua Dwarfs 1-0 to enter top four

Kotoko are now third on the league log

Asante Kotoko has climbed to the third position on the Ghana Premier League standings after defeating Ebusua Dwarfs 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon.



The side from Kumasi today played as a guest to the matchday seven opponent at the Cape Coast Stadium to clear an outstanding match in the ongoing GPL season.



Although both teams played some good football and created a number of chances in the first half, neither side could find the back of the net and had to go into the break on level pegging.



After recess, Asante Kotoko looked the better side as they enjoyed the lion’s share of possession.



Following several attempts at goal, the visiting team finally got the breakthrough in the 70th minute when defender Christopher Nettey found the back of the net with a decent strike.



With the team holding on to win 1-0 at the end of the 90 minutes, Asante Kotoko has now climbed to third on the Ghana Premier League standings.



The record champions are now just a point behind leaders Karela United.