2020/2021 Champions League: Ghanaian players to look out for

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020
The race for European glory is on! Thirty-two teams will go head-to-head hoping to become champions. The journey begins tomorrow. The prestigious competition has been graced by Ghanaian players like Sulley Muntari, Kwadwo Asamoah, and Michael Essien, and this year is no different. Three Ghanaian players will be playing in the UCL this season and they will aspire to win the trophy.
Mohammed Kudus
The 20-year-old has speed, the vision of an eagle and has a strong understanding of the game. He is already an asset to the Ajax team. He has played 3 matches in the Eredivisie league and has a goal and 3 assists to his name.
The Dutch club qualified for the European competition when Lyon were defeated by Bayern Munich in last season’s UCL. Lyon needed to win the Champions League as they did not qualify via the French league but their hopes were dashed after their loss and this gave Ajax an automatic qualification.
Ajax are paired with Liverpool, Atalanta and Midtylland in group D.
