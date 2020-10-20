Sports News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

2020/2021 Champions League: Ghanaian players to look out for

The race for European glory is on! Thirty-two teams will go head-to-head hoping to become champions. The journey begins tomorrow. The prestigious competition has been graced by Ghanaian players like Sulley Muntari, Kwadwo Asamoah, and Michael Essien, and this year is no different. Three Ghanaian players will be playing in the UCL this season and they will aspire to win the trophy.



Mohammed Kudus



The 20-year-old has speed, the vision of an eagle and has a strong understanding of the game. He is already an asset to the Ajax team. He has played 3 matches in the Eredivisie league and has a goal and 3 assists to his name.



The Dutch club qualified for the European competition when Lyon were defeated by Bayern Munich in last season’s UCL. Lyon needed to win the Champions League as they did not qualify via the French league but their hopes were dashed after their loss and this gave Ajax an automatic qualification.



Ajax are paired with Liverpool, Atalanta and Midtylland in group D.



RB Salzburg won the Austrian league but they needed to play qualifiers before they were assured a place in this season’s Champions League. The Austrian team won 5-2 against Maccabi Tel Aviv in the qualifiers to book a seat at the Champions League table.Majeed Ashimeru has played five games for the club this season and has registered 3 assists. The 23-year-old will be hoping to light the competition.Salzburg are drawn in Group A with Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow.Frimpong’s Ferencvarosi are in this year’s Group of Death as they are paired with Barcelona, Juventus and Dynamo Kyiv. The defender has two clean sheets in three Hungarian league games this season and the 27-year-old will be looking to stop the likes of Ronaldo and Messi from scoring.Despite being crowned champions of the Hungarian league, Ferencvarosi had to play Champions League qualifiers. They won against Djurgarden, Celtic, Dinamo Zagreb and Molde to join the Group stages.This is their first appearance in the European competition in 24 years.