2020/2021: Bernard Tekpetey praises Hearts and Kotoko on current performances

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey has praised the competitiveness of the Ghana Premier League campaign.



The 23-ear-old forward who was on loan at Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad from German side Schalke 04 says that the league has been very tough with Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak and other top four teams making the league exciting.



He added that when Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are competing for the league title, it makes the competition very attractive and competitive.



Accra Hearts of Oak currently lead the Ghana Premier League table two points adrift second place Kumasi Asante Kotoko but almost all the teams in the top four have had their day at the league's summit.



In an interview with Original TV, the Schalke owned player applauded the two giants for making the league interesting.



“It wasn’t easy for Kotoko and Hearts of Oak to be on top of the Ghana Premier League because of hard work of Karela United, Great Olympics and Medeama and this has shown the competitiveness in the ongoing Ghana Premier League this season.



“If Hearts and Kotoko are on top of the league table it really sells the league and makes the league attractive and competitive.”



Tekpetey continued, “All the clubs have put up a good performance in this season’s Ghana Premier League and the quality and attractiveness of the league are excellent ‘So Far So Good,” he said.