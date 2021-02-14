Sports News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

2020/2020 GPL Preview: Berekum Chelsea v Eleven Wonders

Chelsea are currently 15th on the log with 14 points

Berekum Chelsea aim to get back to winning ways as they prepare to battle Eleven Wonders on Sunday.



The Blues drew 1-1 with Elmina Sharks after clinching a 2-0 win over Bechem United.



They are currently 15th on the log with 14 points accumulated.



Eleven Wonders have been struggling in the last three games, failing to register any win. They are currently 14th on the log with the same points as their upcoming opponents.



The Sure Wonders have won their last two games against Elmina Sharks.



Prediction: Berekum Chelsea 1-1 Eleven Wonders