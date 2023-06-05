202/23 Ghana Premier League: Nsoatreman FC beat poor Aduana Stars 2-1

Sports News of Monday, 5 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The ambition of Aduana Stars to win the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title is finally over.



This follows another poor performance from the team from Dormaa which has seen the side being defeated 2-1 by Nsoatreman Football Club.



The two teams locked horns on Sunday afternoon in a Week 33 encounter of the league campaign.



In an action-packed encounter, neither side could get on the scoresheet in the first half.



After recess, Nsoatreman FC upped their game and scored through Samuel Ofori in the 56th minute.



Just four minutes later, the attacker found the back of the Aduana Stars net again to complete a brace.



Although Kelvin Obeng would net a consolation goal for Aduana Stars, it was not enough to save the side from a 2-1 defeat at full-time.



This defeat today means Aduana Stars are five games without a win in the Ghana Premier League.



The team is now officially out of the title race.