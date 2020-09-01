Sports News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

2019 Afcon: Black Stars were unlucky against Tunisia - Fatau Dauda

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda believes Ghana exited from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] after failing to convert clear cut chances against Tunisia.



The four-time African champions were crashed out of the tournament at the Round of 16 after losing on penalties to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.



And according to the Legon Cities goalkeeper, he was amazed that the team failed to bury their chances against the Tunisians.



“It was a good tournament but I was surprised Ghana exited the Round of 16,” Dauda told Metro TV on the Spotlite show.



“We had a very difficult group but we qualified. I think we failed to convert our chances against Tunisia."



“It was a difficult game though but if you look at the chances Ghana had, every team will take advantage of that but we failed to do that."



“Penalty shootout is a 50-50 game. It is everybody’s game but we were unfortunate."



“It was a sad situation for the Black Stars but this is football,” he conculded.

