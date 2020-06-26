You are here: HomeSports2020 06 26Article 991183

Sports News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: footballghana.com

2019/20 Ghana Premier League highlights

The Ghana Football Association has released a video showing some highlights and key moments of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League before its suspension.

The competition was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic and has still been in suspension till date with the GFA set to make a decision about the league in four days' time.

Stakeholders of the league are eagerly anticipating the decision from Ghana's footballing body.

During their period of waiting, the GFA decided to give a throwback of some of the key highlights of the 2019/20 season so far.

Watch the video here:

