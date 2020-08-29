Sports News of Saturday, 29 August 2020

2019/20 GPL: I would have won the golden boot award ahead of Adebayor - Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammd has reiterated that he would have been crowned the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League top scorer award ahead of Inter Allies forward, Victorien Adebayor.



Domestic football was cancelled in June 30 due to the outbreak of Coronavirus after 15 matches played into the season.



However, Adebayor was declared as th top goal socrer with 12 goals.



But according to the former Asante Kotoko, he would banged in more goals should the season had continued.



“I would have been the Goal King if the 2019/2020 season has ended successfully,” he told Asempa FM.



The 32-year-old finished the season with 11 goals.



Meanwhile, Yayaha Mohammed is likely to join Ashgold ahead of their 2020/21 Caf Confederations Cup campaign.

