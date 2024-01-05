2014 World Cup: KP Boateng failed to apologise for disrespecting me - Kwasi Appiah

Sports News of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana coach, James Kwasi Appiah has disclosed that Kevin-Prince Boateng wouldn’t have been sacked from the camp of the Black Stars in 2014 if he had apologised for disrespecting him.



KP Boateng was sacked from the camp of the Ghana national team during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.



Opening up on the incidents that led to the management committee of the Black Stars sacking KP Boateng, Coach Kwasi Appiah said the player was disrespectful towards him.



According to him, if the forward had apologised he would have forgiven him and he wouldn’t have been sent home.



“It’s not about him fighting for the players because the players were fighting as a unit. His issue was personal. It’s about being disrespectful. For me, I was not looking at that because players can behave in some way like that.



“When it happened, I left it for two days thinking he would come back to himself and will come and apologise but he decided to carry on with his life. If he had come to say coach what happened I’m sorry I would have let it go,” Coach Kwesi Appiah said.



Meanwhile, KP Boateng in an interview late last year also indicated that he was sacked from camp because he was standing for the players.