2010 World Cup star Lee Addy wants to make history with a GPL club

Former Black Stars defender Lee Addy

Former Black Stars defender and 2010 FIFA World Cup quarter finalist, Lee Addy is hoping to make history with any of the Ghana Premier League clubs.



Addy recently disclosed that he is in talks with Premier league clubs particularly Hearts of Oak, Kotoko and Ashantigold.



The 30-year-old is currently clubless, after his short spell in Ethiopia ended abruptly following the outbreak of COVID-19.



In an interview, he indicated that his doors are open for any local club since he wants to make history before he call it a quit.



"For me my doors are open and anyone who comes to my door i will open and embrace any contract"



"I will be very happy to be part of people who will make history. I have made history with the Black Stars, left the country and i'm back"



"So i will be happy to be part of any club in Ghana who will make another history"



"In fact, i will be very happy to lead a club in Ghana to the highest state. Let me say i will join Hearts of Oak, Ashantigold or Kotoko for the young ones to learn from me because i have acquired and learnt a lot" he said.

