2010 World Cup: Kwabena Yeboah praises Kevin-Prince Boateng’s role in Ghana’s success

Veteran sports journalist Kwabena Yeboah, has praised Kevin-Prince over his role in Ghana’s success at the 2010 World Cup.



The celebrated broadcaster was among the commentators as the Black Stars made history as the third African nation to make the last eight of the World Cup.



Kevin-Prince who switched nationality with few months to the tournament excelled greatly for Ghana with a solo goal against the United States at the last 16 stage.



With Ghana losing Michael Essien weeks to the tournament, there were worries that absence of the Chelsea legend would be Ghana’s Achilles’ heel, however, Kevin-Prince Boateng filled the void seamlessly and gained popularity with his performance.



Speaking on GTV about a decade from the epic tournament, the President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana said the team had matured from the 2006 World Cup squad and were conditioned to perform.



He lauded the players and coaches for their efforts in the tournament and expressed little wonder with Ghana’s achievement.



Kwabena Yeboah singled out Kevin-Prince Boateng as the player who served as a catalyst for the team.



He says Kevin’s performance in South Africa made Ghanaians forget about Michael Essien.



“We don’t say much about Kevin-Prince Boateng but I thought he was a huge addition to the team. I thought he made a lot of impacts. The ease with which he cut through the defense of the US to score with his weaker foot was absolutely incredible”.



“Kevin for me, after he left the team was the missing jigsaw but of course we know what happened but I thought anytime he was on the team he was incredible. It’s such a shame that we lost him due to reasons that has nothing to do with football”.



“Before he joined the team, Essien was the kingpin and that was the time were missing the services of Michael Essien. He played so well that and oiled the midfield to an extent that we all forgot about the fact that Essien was missing in the team”, he said.



John Paintsil, Ghana’s right back in that tournament described Kevin as a great character.



“Kevin is somebody that goes where he wants. A great player and character who will fight to the end. And I think he give more pressure to the defenders. He is a player that when he has the ball unless you foul him”.



After sailing through with four points from the group stages, the Black Stars reached the quarters courtesy a terrific goal by the legendary Asamoah Gyan.



The team, however, lost quarter-final match to Uruguay under very controversial circumstances.

