Sports News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: footballghana.com

20/21 football season: Kotoko confirms registered players with squad numbers

Asante Kotoko SC

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko has confirmed its registered players for the upcoming 2020/2021 football season with the assigned squad numbers.



The record Ghana Premier League champions are keen on putting up a good challenge in the upcoming season to ensure that they run away with yet another title.



As part of the preparations, the club has in the past couple of months been training and engaging in pre-season friendly matches.



Having wrapped up the matches over the weekend, the club is now ready for the opening weekend of the Ghana Premier League in the upcoming weekend.



Ahead of a clash against Techiman Eleven Wonders, the club has announced the registered players and the list of squad numbers assigned to every player.



New signings Razak Abalora, Muniru Sulley, and Fabio Gama have been handed the number 1, 8, and 10 jerseys respectively.





