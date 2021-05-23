20/21 Ghana Premier League matchday 26: Dreams FC v Bechem United preview

Sports News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Dreams Football Club will on Sunday afternoon play host to Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League.



After weeks of exciting fixtures in the 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign, teams are heading into their final eight matches of the campaign after this weekend.



In what will be a matchday 26 fixture, Dreams FC will hope to record a win to push their title-chasing ambition when they take on Bechem United.



On the back of a draw against Ebusua Dwarfs in their last outing, the team from Dawu looks poised to fight for the maximum points this time around knowing that it will send them into the top four of the Ghana Premier League table.



For Bechem United, they have lost twice and won just one in their last five outings. Knowing that losing more points will be risky, the team will be full of confidence when they play as a guest to Dreams FC.



While there is just little to separate the two teams, it will be down to the side that wants the win more to end up with the available points at the end of the encounter.



The kick-off for the match between Dreams FC and Bechem United is 15:00GMT at the Theatre of Dreams.