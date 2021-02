Sports News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

20/21 Ghana Premier League: GFA names selected referees for matchday 15

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have announced the names of selected match officials of matchday 15 of the ongoing 2020/2021 Premier League season.



The Ghanaian top-flight league campaign will continue this weekend with as many as 8 matches expected to be played.



Find below the list of upcoming matches and the assigned match officials:



DATE: Friday, February 19, 2021



MATCH: Ashantigold vs Aduana Stars (LIVE ON STARTIMES)



VENUE: Obuasi Len Clay Stadium



REFEREE: Julian Nunoo



ASSISTANTS: Alex Osam & Kofi Kyei Andoh



4TH REFEREE: Philip Atta Forson



MATCH COMMISSIONER: John B. Yakubu



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Nuhu Adams



DATE: Saturday, February 20, 2021



MATCH: Inter Allies vs WAFA (LIVE ON STARTIMES)



VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium



REFEREE: Andrews Awurisa



ASSISTANTS: Patrick Papala & Prosper Avinou



4TH REFEREE: Bashiru Dauda



MATCH COMMISSIONER: James Adjei



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Frederick Gyan Mante



DATE: Sunday, February 21, 2021



MATCH: Berekum Chelsea vs Dreams



VENUE: Golden City park, Berekum



REFEREE: Benjamin Kwame Sefah



ASSISTANTS: Emmanuel Allou Tebson & Roland Addy



4TH REFEREE: Bismark Appiah



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Awudu Dzang



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Precious Semevoh



GFA CAMERAMAN: Paul Egbenya



DATE: Sunday, February 21, 2021



MATCH: Elmina Sharks vs Medeama



VENUE: Nduom Stadium, Elmina



REFEREE: Eric Owusu Peprah



ASSISTANTS: Mumuni Fuseini & Stephen Balanguena



4TH REFEREE: Wiseman Ghansah



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Christian Atsatsa



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Jonathan Nelson Ackon



GFA CAMERAMAN: Abdul Samed



DATE: Sunday, February 21, 2021



MATCH: Karela vs Liberty Professionals



VENUE: Aiyinase CAM park



REFEREE: Abdul Latif Qadir



ASSISTANTS: Thomas Ngmindieye & Richard Appiah



4TH REFEREE: Alfaa Ba-Adey



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Moses Abaidoo Mensah



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Stephen Apaka Quaicoe



GFA CAMERAMAN: Kojo Sassah



DATE: Sunday, February 21, 2021



MATCH: Bechem United vs Legon Cities



VENUE: Bechem



REFEREE: Emmanuel Otoo



ASSISTANTS: Alhassan Abdulai & Kofi Nyarko Bekae



4TH REFEREE: Maxwell Owusu



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Stephen Kpen



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Prince Agyemang



GFA CAMERAMAN: Bernard Agbodza



DATE: Sunday, February 21, 2021



MATCH: Eleven Wonders vs Great Olympics



VENUE: Techiman park



REFEREE: Eric Sefa Antwi



ASSISTANTS: Halilu Alhassan & Isaac Opoku Antwi



4TH REFEREE: Patrick Okyere



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Joseph Y Acheampong



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Obed Anane Frimpong



GFA CAMERAMAN: Ishmael Odartey Mills



DATE: Sunday, February 21, 2021



MATCH: Hearts of Oak vs Dwarfs (LIVE ON STARTIMES)



VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium



REFEREE: Jones Akubiem



ASSISTANTS: Jasper Adenyo & Frederick Danful



4TH REFEREE: Frederick Samena



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Mike Amedior



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Raymond Ackumey



DATE: POSTPONED



MATCH: King Faisal vs Asante Kotoko



VENUE: Techiman



REFEREE: Joshua Samadzi



ASSISTANTS: Peter Dawsa & Isaac Nyamekye



4TH REFEREE: Joseph Kenny Padi



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Mark Kodua



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Obed Anane Frimpong





